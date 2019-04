Shelton dropped a 3-2 decision to Masuk High on Saturday.

The Gaels (2-2) won the first two sets (25-15, 25-23), before the Panthers won out (25-23, 25-23, 15-12).

Leading Shelton were Matt Tokarski (5 kills, 4 blocks, 38 assists), David Niski (3 aces, 31 kills,15 digs) and Skyler Kim (12 digs).