Shelton High swept Xavier of Middletown, 3-0, on Monday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels are now 3-2 on the season. Xavier is 1-2.

Jordan Peck (6 aces, 5 kills, 4 blocks), David Niski (3 aces, 11 kills, 7 digs), Max Klein (2 aces 17 assists, 4 digs) and Vinnie Mallozzi (ace, 2 kills, 5 digs) paced the Gaels.

For the Falcons, Ethan Powers had 10 digs and 15 kills. Tom Cullen had five kills and Kevin Monaghan had four kills and 24 assists.