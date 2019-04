Shelton High defeated Foran High, 164-202, on Monday at Grassy Hill in Orange.

The Gaels’ Kyle St Pierre was medalist with a round of 36.

Ryan Martorella shot a 40 for Shelton and Tim Hafele and Vinny DeFeo had 44s.

Foran was led by Miles O’Sullivan (48), John Rossetti (49), Luke Tuozzola (50) and Chris Ricci (55).

Records: Shelton 1-1, Foran 0-3