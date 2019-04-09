Adam’s House presents Dancing with the Stars

Adam’s House will present an evening of dinner, drinks and dancing — all to raise funds to aid grieving children and families — on Friday, May 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Birchwoods at Oak Lane in Woodbridge.

Seven local community leaders have teamed up with professional dancers to entertain the audience with their routines from waltz to hip-hop, jazz to salsa, and more. A panel of judges from the dance and Adam’s House communities will critique each routine, awarding the Judges’ Choice Award to the pair with the highest score. Guests, friends, family and community supporters can cast their votes for their favorite dancing duo by visiting www.adamshousect.org/vote to crown a pair of dancers with the People’s Choice Award.

Among the dancers will be Arlene DeFelice, sales associate, Marks of Design and John Layseca; Bill Purcell, president, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Sara Aylward, Dance Fantasies Dance Studio; David Morgan, president and CEO,Team, Inc., and Lisa Morse, United Rhythms Dance & Entertainment Studios; Perry Hill School secretary Donna DiBenedetto and Stefan Zuber, Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Orange; Shelton Police Officer Selywn Sebourne and Andrea Garrison; Ramon Peralta, founder and creative director, Peralta Design & Kristen Prall, Art in Motion; and Sharon Closius, president and CEO, Valley Community Foundation, and Jason Thigpen, Assembly of Martial Arts.

All proceeds will go to benefit Adam’s House, a children and family grief and loss education program in Shelton that provides no-cost support to Connecticut children and their families who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

Tickets are for sale until April 24. Visit www.adamshousect.org/dance to reserve a seat.