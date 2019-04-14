Milford Arts Council and Coastal Arts Guild of Connecticut are calling all artists to explore relationships as expressed in patterns, reflections, and color in an exhibition called Relativity. Open to two- or three-dimensional artwork in all mediums, this exhibit will be held from Thursday, June 27, through Sunday, July 21, with an opening reception on June 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. Cash awards for first, second and third place winners will be given at this time.

Artists can submit their work in-person at the Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford, to be approved by the jury on Friday, June 14, from noon-4 p.m., or Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m.-noon. Work can be submitted online at http://bit.ly/RelativityShow by Saturday, June 15, at noon.

All entries must be recent, original, two-dimensional work that has not been previously exhibited at the MAC or Firehouse Gallery. Artwork must be securely wired for hanging; no exceptions. Up to two pieces will be accepted.

Submission fee is $25 one entry/$35 two entries. All submission fees are non-refundable. MAC and CAGCT members receive a $5 discount.

Artwork size 24 x 36 (maximum size for each of two submissions).

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/Relativity Show or milfordarts.org.

Judge

Jane Lubin is a mixed media artist whose work spans several genres: Acrylic painting, collage, digitally manipulated photographic collage. As a retired eye surgeon, she has an eye for detail. Lubin is a member of Silvermine Guild of Artists, Artists Collective of Westport, Board Member of Artspace, New Haven, and past president of the Womens Caucus for Art, Connecticut chapter. She has organized and curated many art shows, including at the Fairfield Arts Council, University of Connecticut Stamford Art Gallery, University of New Haven’s Seton Gallery, Westport Arts Center Solos, and Arts District of New Haven for Westport Artists Collective. She has also served as a juror for the Westport Downtown Merchants Association Summer Arts Festival. Her works are in the permanent collection of Norwalk Community College.

For questions or comments, call Milford ArtsCouncil at 203-878-6647 or email milfordfac@optonline.net or contact Mark Hannon at 203-685-5348 or email hannonart@gmail.com.