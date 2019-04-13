Kneads & Cravings: Easter baskets full of fun

With Easter creeping up, I thought it would be fun to try making something a little more kid-friendly and by kid-friendly, I mean cookie dough. Cookie dough is one of the glorious and mildly- forbidden flavors of childhood, but really what is life without a little risk? While I’m willing to brave a stomachache from eating cookie dough, I didn’t want to subject my friend’s toddler to any potential suffering, so after several attempts I found a way to make safe, edible cookie dough (eggs, who needs eggs?) and for fun I decided to roll them into truffles. If you’re looking for a fun kitchen activity with your little ones, give these Easter- themed Cookie Dough Truffles a whirl.

Cookie Dough Truffles

Makes 24 truffles

2 ½ cups flour

1 package of white chocolate

14 oz. sweetened condensed milk

1 cup chocolate chips

½ cup butter

¾ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

candy melts in variety of colors

Bake the flour at 350 degrees for 5 minutes to eliminate the risk of E.coli. While the flour is baking and cooling, let the butter soften to room temperature. Once the butter is soft enough that you can dent it by pressing it with a finger place it in a bowl with the sugar and beat it until fluffy. Stir in the vanilla and gradually add 2 cups of the flour (leaving ½ cup to the side). After that, gradually pour the condensed milk into the mixture; taste the mix as you go to make sure it isn’t too sweet for your tastes. If the dough seems too sticky or glue like, gradually add more of the baked flour into the bowl until the mix has the desired dough texture. Stir in the chocolate chips, regular or mini morsels work. Let the dough chill for an hour in the fridge (cover the bowl to prevent the dough from drying out). Once the dough has chilled roll the dough into 1-inch sized balls and mold them into an egg shape and place them on a wax paper or parchment paper lined baking sheet. Once the dough is rolled, melt the chocolate according to the package instructions (I used my microwave) and dunk the dough in the chocolate with a fork (you don’t need to use fancy tools if you don’t have them) and place it on the lined baking sheet. Repeat until all the balls are coated. From there melt the candy melts (one color at a time) and decorate the eggs as you see fit by drizzling or dunking the balls into the candy melts. If you don’t want white looking eggs, you can skip the chocolate and coat the dough in the candy melts.