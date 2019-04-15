Novel Approach: Finding the sun after the storm

“For me, reading was always the great escape without getting my fingers burnt.” — Geri Halliwell

Looking to escape the dreary gray weather? Dana Reinhardt transports the reader to a beachside paradise in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“Tomorrow There Will Be Sun” by Dana Reinhardt

When two families head south of the border to hold a joint 50th birthday celebration, things begin to unravel in the perfect beachside paradise. In “Tomorrow There Will Be Sun,” Jenna just wants to create the perfect family vacation and soak up every moment of a trip she spent months planning. Of course, not everything is going to be perfect as she’s sharing the vacation with her husband’s boisterous best friend and his family. Jenna’s teenage daughter is more interested in calling her boyfriend than spending time with her family and her husband, Peter, keeps taking mysterious phone calls. Tensions rise as the character’s relationships contract and fracture throughout a tumultuous week.

Reinhardt’s writing is a sharp, thrilling read that pulls the reader into Jenna’s anxious mind. Whether or not you find yourself on the beach, this book should be read with a margarita in hand as Jenna navigates understanding new information about her loved ones on what should have been her perfect vacation. Make sure you pack “Tomorrow There Will Be Sun” in your carry-on for your spring vacation.

From the book jacket…

“Jenna has organized the trip to celebrate her husband’s fiftieth birthday, and she’s been looking forward to it for months. Jenna is the consummate planner, who feels that even she has outdone herself this time. It’s perfect — a masterpiece of relaxation and luxury — and the margaritas delivered by the staff certainly don’t hurt either. What could go wrong?”

If you enjoy…

Readers who enjoyed escaping into a Mexican paradise in “Tomorrow There Will Be Sun,” should consider cracking the spine on Nina George’s “Little Paris Bookshop.” Monsieur Perdu, the owner of a bookstore located on a barge on the Seine in Paris, has a book to solve every malady. However, he never seems to find the right book to heal his own heart that was shattered years before. After reading a long-unread letter, he draws up the anchor and takes a life-changing tour down the Seine, in search of a cure for his broken heart.