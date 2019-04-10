Gas leak forces evacuation of Elizabeth Shelton School

Due to a gas leak, local fire officials have directed the school district to evacuate Elizabeth Shelton School (ESS).

School Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet said that all students and staff are safe, and the decision to bus all students to Shelton High School was “merely precautionary.” Clouet said once the repairs are complete, students will be transported back to Elizabeth Shelton School.

“The tank itself was not leaking,” said Fire Marshal James Tortora. “The leak was coming from the piping on the outside of the tank. The gas company is making repairs, and those should be done soon.”

The school’s Facebook page states “Due to a problem with a propane tank located in the rear of Elizabeth Shelton School — the fire department has suggested that ESS is evacuated. Personnel at ESS are loading students on district school buses to be transported to the auditorium at Shelton High School. Lunch will be provided to all of our students. Depending on the duration of time necessary to fix the propane issue at ESS – students may be sent home on the buses from the high school. All students and staff are safe and in no danger and will be supervised in a safe environment.”

Students will remain at the high school, said Clouet, where they will be fed and have various activities to keep them occupied until they are transported back to Elizabeth Shelton School. School officials are also contacting parents, who can pick up their children if they wish, said Clouet.

Visit sheltonherald.com for more updates on this situation.