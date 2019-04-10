Shelton PD: Two arrested in ID theft, credit card scheme

Two New York men face a host of charges in connection with an alleged identity theft and credit card scheme, according to local law enforcement.

Shelton police state that the arrests of 19-year-old Jahquane Rennix from Queens, N.Y., and 28-year-old Jordy Diggins of Mount Vernon, N.Y., on Wednesday, April 10, stem from complaints the local law enforcement received from victims stating that their bank accounts were compromised and their credit cards were used at Walgreens in Shelton.

Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said the victims stated they were still had possession of their credit cards. Shelton police, according to Bango, were able to obtain video of the two suspects using the fraudulent credit cards on April 8 at Walgreens.

On April 10, Bango said Walgreens employees called the police department and stated that the two men were back in the store.

“Shelton patrol officers and detectives responded to the scene and stopped Rennix and Diggings exiting the store,” said Bango. “Both men had several credit cards in their possession, and Diggings had a credit card reader.

“Upon further investigation it was revealed that the men were able to capture victim’s bank information and load it onto fraudulent credit cards,” added Bango. “The two men would then use the cards to purchase gift cards and other merchandise.”

Rennix and Diggings were both charged with 13 counts of credit card theft, 13 counts of third-degree identity theft, 13 counts of sixth-degree larceny and 13 counts of conspiracy. Diggings was additionally charged with illegal use of a scanning device. Both men were held on $10,000 bonds and will be arraigned in Derby Superior court on Thursday, April 11.