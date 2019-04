SHELTON — Shelton High’s David Niski had 23 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Amity High on Wednesday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels are 4-2 after the 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 win over the Spartans (0-4).

Leading Amity were Christian Tzepos (2 kills, 7 assists) and Evan Urda (3 kills).

Matt Tokarski had 35 assists and six digs for Shelton.

Jordan Peck had 10 kills and four digs.

Niski had nine digs.