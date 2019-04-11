Shelton Senior Center lists weekly activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Thursday, April 11

9 Strength Train

10 Square Dancing

10:30 Strength Train

11 Medicine Shoppe

12:30 Beginner Line Dancing

1 Yoga with Jill

1 Bridge

1 Pinochle

1:30 Sweating to the Oldies

2 Wii Bowling

2:30 Tai Chi

Friday, April 12

8 Walking Club

9:30 Tickets on sale for karaoke with Olga

9:30 Computer & Photo Club

9:30 Exercise

9:30 Executive Meeting

10 Dominoes

10:15 Exercise

10:15 Membership Meeting

12:30 Low-Impact Exercise

1 Book Club

1 Bingo

3 Cardio-Lite

No Low-Impact, Bingo or Cardio Lite Today.

Monday, April 15

9:30 Exercise

9:30 Computers

9:30 Chronic Disease Management Class w/Griffin

10 Arts & Crafts

10:15 Exercise

10:30 Move-It with Darlene

12 Canasta

12:30 Low Impact Exercise

1 Billiard Mixer

1 Ballroom Cardio

1 Bonus Bingo

1 Painting (open studio)

Tuesday, April 16

9 Strength Train

9:30 Bridge

10 Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 Strength Train

12 Crochet & Knitting

12 Ladies Pool

12:30 Pinochle

12:30-2:30 Sentimental Journey Band and Dancing

1 Meet and Greet Social

1 Pool Lessons

1 Mah Jongg

1:30 AARP Chapter Meeting

Wednesday, April 17

9 Free Facials

9:15 Zumba Gold

9:30 Exercise

10 Quilting

10 Arts & Crafts

10 Scrabble

10:15 Exercise

10:30 Attorney Drazen

10:30 Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 Bridge Lessons

12 Chorus

12:30 Low Impact Exercise

1 Grief Support

1 Pinochle

1 Bingo

1:30 Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, April 18

9 Strength Train

10 Square Dancing

10:30 Strength Train

12:30 Beginner Line Dancing

1 Yoga with Jill

1 Bridge

1 Pinochle

1:30 Sweating to the Oldies

2 Wii Bowling

2:30 Tai Chi

4:30 Caregivers Seminar

Friday, April 19

Bronx Zoo

Center closed in observance of Good Friday