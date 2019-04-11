Shelton Library Lines: Plumb hosts ‘Eggstravaganza’

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461 and follow the greeting message to direct you to the department best suited to answer your question, or to register for programs. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available until the end of the school year.

Library mid-day closure: On Thursday, April 18, both libraries will be temporarily closed from noon to 2 p.m. Plumb Memorial Library hours will be 9 a.m. to noon, 2 to 8:30 p.m. Huntington Branch Library hours will be 10 a.m. to noon, 2 to 8 p.m.

Library closings: Both libraries will be closed Friday, April 19, in observance of Good Friday. The libraries will reopen for normal business hours on Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You may access all online services to renew materials, place holds, search databases, and more. Book drops will remain open at both libraries to return materials.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, April 23 and 30, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, April 23 and 30, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, April 24, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, April 11 and April 18, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library offers another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. The classes, free and open to the public, will begin and end with a series of warm-up and cool-down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Program meets in the newly renovated Meeting Room.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Fridays, April 12 and April 26, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Program meets in the newly renovated Meeting Room. No program on April 19.

Life Is Art — Thursday, April 11 and 18, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Miss Ronda offers fun and different creative projects each week. Attendees learn new techniques and express their inner artist.

Knit! — Tuesday, April 16 and 23, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, April 12 and 26, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners: in the Conversation Café, there are coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Alphabits — Thursdays, April 11 and 18, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids up to 5 years old and their caregivers. Miss Maura offers a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Fun for Ages 4s & 5s — Tuesdays, April 16 and 23, 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a New series of story time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesdays, April 17 and 24, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their twos and threes, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Babies & Books — Fridays, April 12 and 26, 10:30 a.m. Bouncing beautiful tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lap-sit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) — Friday, April 12, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. Note: W.I.C. will be meeting in the newly renovated Meeting Room located on the ground floor.

Movie Matinee — Monday, April 15, 11 a.m. Join us at Plumb for a free family movie and snack on some pizza, too. We will be showing the movie Smallfoot; A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as ‘humans’ really do exist. Registration is required for both children and caregivers.

SCABGCA — Tuesday, April 16, 7 p.m. Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets, new members welcome.

Eggstravaganza — Wednesday, April 17, 6 p.m. Join Miss Maura for a unique crafting egg-sperience at Plumb. We will create spring time creatures from colorful plastic eggs. Caregivers must remain with their children for program duration. All aged children welcome to register.

Earth Day Bingo — Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. Attendees will celebrate Earth Day (April 22) by playing bingo. Instead of listening and looking for B12 or N 24, these bingo players will listen and look for things related to Earth Day. There will be a chance to win prizes. All ages welcome, and registration is required

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.