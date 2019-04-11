Softball: Shelton High comes back to defeat Foran Lions

SHELTON — Shelton High bounced back from its first loss of the season with a hard-fought 5-3 win over Foran of Milford on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a back and forth game, with the Gaelettes overcoming a 3-2 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning and an insurance run in the fifth.

Foran led 1-0, with a run in the top of the third. Shelton went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the third, only to see the Lions jump back in front with a two-run top of the fourth.

The Gaelettes, however, had another clutch two-run answer when a drive into right-center field off the bat of Amanda Kiman was dropped. That allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to score.

Alexis Resto singled with one out, and Emily Renkowsky dropped in a two-out single to extend the inning and set the table in the fourth.

Shelton pitcher Julia Krijgsman worked around a leadoff single in the fifth by retiring three in a row.

Krijgsman helped her own cause, drilling an RBI double to plate Jaclyn Jenco who had singled leading off the fifth.

“We got the hits when we needed to today,” Shelton coach Joann Desrochers said.

Shelton had beaten its first two opponents by a combined score of 43-3, before falling 12-0 to Sacred Heart Academy on Monday.

“This was a big confidence-booster today. We needed this today because of the loss we suffered on Monday,” Desrochers said.

Foran put the tying runs on base with a couple of two-out hits for a first-and-third situation in the sixth.

The Gaelettes got help to get out of the inning, when the Lions forfeited the final out by batting out of order when a pinch hitter was not declared early enough.

The Lions got a one-out infield single in the seventh, but couldn’t capitalize as a ground out and line drive snared by shortstop Jenna Bennett ended the game.

Down 1-0 in the third, Shelton got on the board when Bennett singled and scored on a Jenco single. Margherita Carlucci followed with an RBI single of her own for a 2-1 edge.

Foran’s two-run fourth inning could have been worse, but Alexa Mendillo was tagged out by Shelton third baseman Anna Leone trying to stretch a double into a triple. Leone took a relay throw from second baseman Carlucci. That saved a run as the Lions got a two-out hit to extend the inning.

“We put the ball in play, we played good defense, and Julia pitched a great game. We made the plays,” Desrochers said.

Krijgsman mixed her four pitches, a fastball, changeup, two-seam, and drop, to keep the Lions off balanced.

Despite having a group of freshmen in the lineup — including Krijgsman, Jenco and Amanda Kiman in the outfield, first baseman Resto, who made some nice plays, including a scoop of a throw in the dirt for an out — the Gaelettes are confident in the early going.

“They don’t give up. They never give up,” said Desrochers, adding that the freshmen have been aggressive at the plate. “There’s no fear.”