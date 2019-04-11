Holy Trinity Catholic Academy reach NE CYO tourney semis

The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy of Shelton seventh-eighth grade boys’ varsity basketball team won the Bridgeport Diocese Basketball Championship (parish division) on March 13. The team went on to represent the Bridgeport Diocese in the New England CYO basketball tournament in Manchester, N.H., where they fell short in a close game in the semifinal against the Boston Diocese team. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Rick Feola, Nicky DeJesus, Chase Benton, Ryan Miressi, Jake Gigliotti, Nick Copolla, (standing, left to right) assistant coach Chuck Sepkaski, Sheldon Edwards, Jr., Luke Uhrynowski, Jimmy McGrath, Tim Hilser, Junior Habimana, Ayden Sepkaski, head coach Phil DeJesus, and assistant coach Ed Hilser.