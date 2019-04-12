Firefighters douse Meadowlark Drive home fire

Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a structure fire at 9 Meadowlark Drive about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, Fire Marshal James Tortora said firefighters found a fire in an attached two-car garage of the two-story single family home. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, said Tortora, and firefighters kept the damage confined to the garage and its contents.

All occupants of the home were safely out upon arrival of fire units, said Tortora, and there were no injuries from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office. EMS responded and stood-by during the incident. Four engines, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.