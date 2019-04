Shelton High lost 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 11-25, 25-18) to Daniel Hand on Friday.

Leading the Gaels (4-3) were Jack Gangi (4 kills, 2 blocks), Brandon Acervida (6 digs) and Vinny Mallozzi (1 ace, 2 kills, 5 digs).

Topping the Tigers (3-1) were Matt McSweeney (10 kills, 7 blocks), Finn Sheehan (5 kills, 1 block) and Jonas Bizier (21 assists, 1 kill).