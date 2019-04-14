Shelton High robotics team shines in New Englands

The Shelton High School robotics team is on a roll entering the World Championships later this month.

The Gaelhawks — robotics team 230 — placed second in the New England District Championships in Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), Worcester, Mass., this past weekend. Shelton finished 9-2-1 overall and was seeded fourth for the playoffs, ultimately reaching the finals before falling in the championship contest. The team now prepares for the World Championships in Detroit in two weeks to compete against 600 teams from around the globe.

“The New England season began with 203 teams, 64 qualified for the championship, and we finished second overall,” said John Niski, Shelton High director of athletics and robotics team advisor.

Shelton was the captain of its alliance with teams 176 from Windsor Locks and team 4311 from Swampscott, Mass.

“We won the quarterfinal rounds and knocked off the number one seeded team in the semifinals to advance to the championship matches,” said Niski. “We took the team to the final deciding rubber match and finished as runner up.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com