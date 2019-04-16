Showcasing Shelton’s talent

Students from across Shelton gathered at Shelton High School for an evening of art, music, science, and community during the Showcase Shelton event on Thursday, April 3.

Guests were entertained by performances from student jazz choirs, fourth grade select choirs, Perry Hill School Choir, and even a blues performance by Elizabeth Shelton Elementary School teacher Daniel Ebert and Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet. Science fair winners were also awarded. — Emily Denaro/For Hearst Connecticut Media