ACBI Insurance opens new Shelton location

ACBI Insurance recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Shelton headquarters at 2 Corporate Drive, property owned by Rob Scinto. ACBI Insurance is an independent insurance agency founded in 2004. The firm recently consolidated its offices in Fairfield, North Haven and Cheshire into 2 Corporate Drive. Pictured at the grand opening event were, left to right, ACBI Insurance President Dan Keane, company Vice President Sean Rabinowitz, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, along with ACBI associates, Scinto and Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell.