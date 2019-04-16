Shelton city meeting schedule

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, April 17

Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Board of Apportionment & Taxation budget workshop, 7 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.

Thursday, April 18

Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104

Valley Emergency Medical Services budget meeting, 7 p.m., Valley Emergency Medical Services, 764 Derby Ave., Seymour.

Board of Apportionment & Taxation budget workshop, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church St.

Friday, April 19

City Hall closed in observance of Good Friday.

Monday, April 22

Board of Apportionment & Taxation budget workshop, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Tuesday, April 23

Special Purchasing, 3 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.

Board of Education redistricting plan public hearing, 6:30 p.m., Shelton Intermediate School, 675 Constitution Blvd North.

Board of Aldermen public hearing, ordinances, 7 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.

Wednesday, April 24

Special Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Anti-Litter Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Planning & Zoning Commission Public Hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.

Thursday, April 25

Board of Apportionment & Taxation regular meeting and final budget review, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.