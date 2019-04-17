City of Shelton recognizes ‘Education Day’

Shelton residents joined communities worldwide Tuesday in marking the 117th anniversary of the date of birth of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Mayor Mark Lauretti, alongside Rabbi Shneur Brook of Chabad of Shelton-Monroe, proclaimed April 16 as “Education Day” in the city, and called on “educators, volunteers, and citizens to reach out to young people and add in acts of goodness and kindness to create a better, brighter, and more hopeful future for all.

“In keeping with the Rebbe’s lifetime goals and teachings,” added Lauretti, “thousands of his followers and disciples around the world are redoubling their efforts at personal prayer and reflection and acts of loving kindness in preparation for the special date, as well as increasing their personal and communal efforts to encourage others to do the same.”

Brook said, “Education & Sharing Day, USA” has been recognized each by the United States Congress and the president each April 16 since 1978. The day pays tribute, according to Brook, to “the monumental achievements of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, for the betterment of education for all Americans, as a day to raise awareness and strengthen the education of our children.”

Each year, on the day marking the Rebbe’s birth, Brook said a proclamation has been signed by the presiding U.S. president urging all American citizens to “learn from the lessons taught by the Rebbe and devote more energy to education.”

Lauretti’s proclamation calls for a local Education & Sharing Day providing an “excellent opportunity for our city to demonstrate its dedication to the well-being and education of all children and adolescents in this city. Moreover, it is a wonderful opportunity to educate the public and students on the universal vision and teachings of this global spiritual leader who dedicated his life to the betterment of mankind and was a tireless advocate for American youth.”

“Often described as the most influential rabbi in modern history, the Rebbe’s visionary efforts to reconnect Jews everywhere with their Jewish heritage have touched millions of lives and forever transformed the landscape of Jewish life. His teachings which emphasized the inherent goodness of mankind, the infinite potential within every individual and the profound value of even the smallest good deed, inspired multitudes around and resonated globally,” according to a press release on the event.

“Schneerson was the only rabbi ever to receive the Congressional Gold Medal and to have an American national day proclaimed in his honor, Education and Sharing Day. His role within the Jewish community was unparalleled, both as a preeminent scholar and as an indefatigable leader.”

For more about the Rebbe, visit www.therebbe.org.

