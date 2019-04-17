Something New: Lessons and lectures

ART & ARCHITECTURE

Henna with Priyanka Jain, April 18, 1-3 p.m., Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Meet this henna artist, learn about the materials & designs of her art, and get your own henna tattoo. Cost: $20-$25. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

Silk Road Lecture: Providing for the Afterlife in Han Dynasty China, April 18, 6-8 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Speaker: David Ake Sensabaugh. Free for members; $15 nonmembers. Registration required: brucemuseum.org.

ARTalk: Award-winning Landscape Architecture with Principal, Robert Golde of Towers|Golde, April 28, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Fairfield University Art Museum’s new monthly series of gallery conversations, Art in Focus, 11 a.m. in museum’s Bellarmine Hall Galleries on campus of Fairfield University. During each event in series, one painting, print, or sculpture in museum’s collection will take center stage for hour’s worth of close looking and informal discussion, led by Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo, Ph.D.

Arts For Healing Spring Semester offers music, art, dance and acting lessons, 24 Grove St. New Canaan. For more information call 203-972-2982 or email info@artsforhealing.org.

CRAFTS

Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd.; brookfieldcraft.org: classes, open studios in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal. Gallery Shop open Sat., 11-6, and Sun., 11-5. To learn more, visit brookfieldcraft.org or call 203-775-4526. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5; Sat., 11-5, Sun., 12-4.

The Nutmeg Woodturners League, local chapter of the American Association of Woodturners, promotes woodturning as craft and art form. Meeting at Brookfield Craft Center on second Monday of every other month (January, March, May, September, November). All welcome.

DANCE

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Educational programs, including many new offerings, in dance and martial arts for children, teens and adults in fall, such as ballet, jazz, hip hop and more. Martial arts for ages 4 and up. Reg. open now at website or call for details.

Square Dance Lessons with the Square Bears of Weston, Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Rd., Weston. Weekly lessons will be held on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., starting Sept. 19. Tickets $5. For more information contact Peter or Kathy Engstrom at 203-761-9939.

FILM

Film Festival: Great Movies You Missed, April 22-26, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Festival celebrates a series of critically acclaimed films that somehow fell under the radar. Leave No Trace, April 22; Eighth Grade, April 23; The Wife, April 24, 7 p.m.; Shoplifters, April 25; Won’t You Be My Neighbor, April 26. Free. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Norwalk Public Library offers Kanopy, a cinema streaming service, which has 30,000 award-winning films, including The Criterion Collection, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of feature and festival films. Kanopy can stream on your phone (Apple or Android), tablet, computer or Roku device. You can stream up to 6 films per month. For step-by-step instructions, visit Kanopy page on NPL’s website, norwalklib.kanopy.com/welcome/frontpage, or stop by library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, director of library information services, 203-899-2780, x15133, or clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org.

FOOD

Tea Tasting with Bubble & Brew, April 20, 2-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Mother-daughter duo Wendy and Madison Fellows host a guided tea talk and tasting. Free. wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

GARDENING

Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club monthly meetings, Sterling House, 2283 Main St., Stratford. Members normally meet third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. Beginner gardeners and anyone with interest in gardening, plants and landscaping welcome. Info: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Seed Library at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Now, everyone — from avid gardeners to newbies — can check out free vegetable, flower and herb seeds along with getting support for growing and saving seeds. Brochures available on how self-service procedure works. Info: Laurie Iffland, reference librarian, 203-899-2780, x15114 or iffland@norwalkpubliclibrary.org

HEALTH

St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center in Bridgeport offers free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older. No prescription needed but appointments are required. Walk-ins welcome. For those who have insurance, bring card and photo ID at time of visit. Appointments: 203-576-5500.

Red Cross courses, (including Parenting, CPR, Back Injury Prevention, First Aid, HIV/AIDS Education, Lifeguard Training) offered periodically, visit ctredcross.org: Danbury area Chapter at 7 Park Lawn Dr., Bethel; 1-877-3327. Darien Chapter, 39 Leroy Ave., Darien, 203-655-2586. Greenwich Chapter, 99 Indian Field Rd., 203-869-0192. New Canaan Chapter, 51 Main St., New Canaan, 203-966-1663.

HISTORY & ANTIQUES

The British are Coming: Danbury Raid of 1777, April 18, 7-8 p.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Cost: $5-$12. Register: westporthistory.org, 203-222-1424, ext. 5.

Red Sox History with Mike Shalin, April 23, 6:30-8 p.m., Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, 733 Monroe Tpke., Monroe. Mike Shalin, author of The Hometown Team: Four Decades of Boston Red Sox Photography talks about his book. Registration required: ewml.org.

Lecture: The 1777 Raid on Danbury and the Battle of Ridgefield, April 27, 11 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Led by Ed Hynes. Register: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Historical lecture: The Loss of the Indianapolis, April 27, 1 p.m., Huntington Branch Library, 41 Church St., Shelton. Presented by Bob Begin. Register beginning April 15 at sheltonlibrarysystem.org/events, 203-926-0111.

The Nazi Revolution, 1919-1934 with Mark Albertson, May 2, 7-8:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Free lecture. Registration/info: fplct.librarymarket.com.

Curator’s Talk: A Conversation about the Averys, with Barbara Haskel, May 30, 6-8 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. In conjunction with the exhibition, Summer with the Averys [Milton | Sally | March]. Advance registration required. Nonmembers: $15. Info: brucemuseum.org.

From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers exhibit, May 16-Nov. 3, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Reception: May 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission $6-$20. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Tea & Lecture: Fashioning Women’s Suffrage, May 19, 2-4 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Admission: $10-$15. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

* Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob; open Wed.-Sun., 12-4 (docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3); 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or www.hstg.org; adm. to gallery, visitor ctr. & house museum, $10/adults, $8/seniors. and students, under 6 free; group tours at $7/person avail. on public and non-public days; library and archives open Wed.-Thurs., 10-4; adm. offices open Mon.-Fri., 9-5. Telling the Jewish-American Story in Town, seeking materials for late 2017-2018 exhibit (letters, photos, documents, diaries, recipes, household objects, vintage clothing, etc.). Story Barn: Imagine That!, program inspired by the exhibit Jim and Jane Henson: Creative Work, Creative Play; $20; to share a story, email agreco@greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899 x31. Jim Henson exhibit and tours of Bush-Holley House.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 18th century historical building at 132 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-5485, keelertavernmuseum.org. Museum has begun docent training sessions.

* Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk.

New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave.; newhavenmuseum.org or 203-562-4183.

All the lectures are held on Sundays, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

LITERATURE

Wilton Reads: Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, April 18 & 25, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Spring Poetry Seminar Series exploring poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Books Over Coffee: Mad Blood Stirring, April 24, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Free. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Author Talk, May 6, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. New York Times national baseball writer Tyler Kepner presents K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches. Free. Register online. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Author talk with Melanie Benjamin, May 21, 6:30 p.m., New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Leonardo da Vinci, May 28, 11-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Michael Bellacosa will lead a discussion of Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson. Free. Register: 203-834-6240.

The Soul of America: The Battle of Our Better Angels, June 6, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Bridgeport Public Library, 925 Broad St., Bridgeport. Free. Info: 203-576-7400, ext. 407.

Booked for Lunch: A History Reading Group, June 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Book discussion on Seneca Falls and the Origins of the Women’s Rights Movement by Sally McMillen. Free. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Book discussion groups at Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Rd.; info: 203-622-6883.

MISCELLANY

YWCA Darien/Norwalk, 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien; ywcadariennorwalkk.org or 203-655-2535: Job Search Support Program for Women, incl. computer classes, info., katefywcadariennorwalk.org.

Meditation Sessions, Sat. and Sun., 10-11:30 a.m., open sessions; Mon. and Wed. eves., 7-8:30 p.m., Tues., 12:30-2 p.m., Thurs., 9:30-11 a.m., open sessions; Family Program, ages 4-12 yrs., usually 2nd and 4th Sun. of the month, 10-11:30 a.m.; Redding Center for Mindfulness & Meditation, 9 Picketts Ridge Rd., West Redding; info., 203-244-3130 or visit reddingmeditationsociety.org.

The Compassionate Friends, Stamford Chapter, non-denominational self help group for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings; meets 2nd Mon. of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Tully Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct., Stamford, main floor; info., 203-329-2796 or 203-323-2617.

U.S. Passport services at Norwalk Public Library and South Norwalk Branch Library. Mon., 2-7:30 p.m., Thurs., 12-4:30 p.m. and Sat., 10-2 p.m. at main library, 1 Belden Ave. Mon., Fri. and Sat., 12-4:30 p.m. at SoNo Branch, 10 Washington St. Also, Social Security questions and notary public service. Info: Norwalk Public Library System, norwalklib.org; 203-899-2780, main library; 203-899-2790, branch.

MUSIC

Jazzed Up! Celebrating Libraries through Music, Art and Technology, April 28, 2 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Thirteen-part jazz piece, The Library Suite, composed by Mark Edinberg. Meet and Greet with the artists, April 27, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bruce S. Kershner Gallery at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Introduction to the Vindor with co-inventor Joel Edinberg, April 27, 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library; April 28, 1 p.m., Pequot Library. Free. Register: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Everest: the Beatles’ Abbey Road, May 8, 7-8:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Beatles scholar Aaron Krerowicz gives a multi-media presentation on the last Beatles’ album, Abbey Road. Free. Registration/info: fplct.librarymarket.com.

The Ridgefield Songwriters’ Circle, monthly gatherings to play new songs and discuss them; for info., call Dave Goldenberg, 203-438-4521.

NATURE & SCIENCE

Back Yard Beekeepers Association, last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Norfield Church Community Room, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free. Info: backyardbeekeepers.com.

Genealogy workshop, April 23, 30 and May 7, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Greenwich Historical Society 47 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10, greenwichhistory.org.

Landmarks Recognition Program, April 28, 4-6 p.m., Greenwich Country Club, 19 Doubling Rd., Greenwich. Tickets: $75-$500. Advance reservations required: 203-869-6899, ext. 10, greenwichhistory.org.

Roots to Branches Why Trees Matter, April 28, 1-4 p.m., Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Free. Learn about the history of Connecticut’s forests, the condition of Fairfield’s trees and hear from those organizations that are proactively, replanting trees, creating corridors and green spaces for wildlife while reclaiming native habitat. Info: forestry@fairfieldct.org, 203-701-8342, fairfieldhistory.org.

Native Plant Gal: Developing Sustainable Gardens, May 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Greenwich Land Trust’s Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Rd., Greenwich. Dr. Jessica Lubell, associate professor of horticulture at UConn, will discuss creating sustainable gardens using lesser-known native plants. Cost: $10-$15. Info: gltrust.org.

Undamming Our Rivers: The Return of Migratory Fish to the Norwalk River and Other CT Streams, May 15, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Talk by Steve Gephard, supervising fisheries biologist at the CT Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP). Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

Migration Madness: Beginner Bird Walk, May 17, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $7-$10. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org.

Migration Madness: Spring Bird Walk, May 18, 7-9 a.m., Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Led by Frank Mantlik, expert birder and Coastal Center Regional Board member. Adults and teens 16 and up. Cost: $7-$10. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

* Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

* New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

* Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford; adm. $10/adults, $8/srs. (65+), $6/students (18+ valid ID), $5/children 4-17; 203-322-1646 or www.stamfordmuseum.org: Heckscher Farm, daily, 9-5 (Heckscher WILD! new live exotic animal exhibit); Bendel Mansion (main building), Mon.-Sat., 9-5, Sun., 11-5.

*The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org; open daily, 10-5 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas); sharks, seals, river otters, sea turtles, jellies and more than 100 other species; Marine Lab, Ocean Playspace for toddlers, seal feedings at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. daily. Fish Tales for preschoolers, Fri., 10:15-11 a.m. Special exhibits: Meerkats, Dragons, Journey with Jellies displays of local and exotic species. IMAX Movies: Jean-Michael Cousteau’s Secret Ocean at 11 and 2 p.m., Dream Big at noon and 4 p.m., One exhibit and daytime IMAX included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

* Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk; open daily 10-5, Memorial Day-Labor Day, and Tues.-Sun., Labor Day through Memorial Day; adm. $15/adults and children (under 1, free), $10/seniors.; Early Childhood Classes for ages 6 mon.-6 yrs. and After School Adventures for grades 3-12, reg. online; other ongoing events; Around the World Creative Kids, programs Sat. at 2; steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606. Mega Making exhibit has opened.

*EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown; open Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; adm. $7 for visitors older than 1; info., everwondermuseum.org: Story Lab for Young Explorers Tues. and Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m.

* Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport; open Mon.-Sat., 9-5, Sun., 1-4 (closed major holidays); adm. $7/adults, $5/ages 1-12 & srs.; free adm. to trails and property, daily 7 a.m.-dusk; interactive nature museum, live wildlife; 203-227-7253; earthplace.org.

* Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

* Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org. Zoo’s newest installation is a certified Butterfly Garden and Bug Hotel, contributing to helping area’s native butterfly population. In front of new animal commissary, garden is a gift from Stacey Marcell, her husband Wilbert Frazier, and their company, Northeast Horticultural Services.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

* The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport; discouverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521; Tues.-Sun., 10-5; open Mon. for summer, most school holidays, plus school and homeschool groups with a reservation; museum and planetarium, $10 adults, $8 children, seniors, students, free under 2; Challenger Learning Center, simulated space missions for groups 15-30, res. required (schools, scouts, corporate team building, birthday parties); scout science badge classes; exhibits and daily Planetarium shows; weekend workshops. Summer STEM programs; reg. still open.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Weston Photography Club, sponsored by Friends of the Weston Library, is meeting on the first Wed. of each month, noon-1:30 p.m., through June. Award-winning photographer Alison Wachstein to lead meetings, provide instruction and guidance. Membership fee: $50. Application form at library, 56 Norfield Rd.; westonpubliclibrary.org, 203-222-2665.

SELF IMPROVEMENT

Mondays at Seven, April 22, 7 a.m., United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Rd., Westport. Open discussion. Info: mondaysat7.org.

YWCA Darien/Norwalk, 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien; ywcadariennorwalkk.org or 203-655-2535: Job Search Support Program for Women, incl. computer classes, info., katefywcadariennorwalk.org.

Westport Library’s free one-on-one career counseling sessions for job seekers; sessions by appointment only, focus is on general career counseling as well as resume assistance and LinkedIn profile preparation assistance; run by business librarian Ellen Janpol; for appointment contact her at ejanpol@westportlibrary.org

Greenwich Library business programs include new series for women entrepreneurs, career change workshop, grant writing, personal credit, plus alternative investment series. Two new series. Open to all at no charge. Info: greenwichlibrary.org or 203-622-7900.

SCORE, Service Corps of Retired Executives, offering free seminars and workshops to entrepreneurs. SCORE offers Free Business Counseling bit.ly/SCOREMentor Questions/Comments: score.fairfieldcounty@gmail.com or call 203-831-0065 or visit https://fairfieldcounty.score.org.

THEATER

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Educational programs, including many new offerings, in theatre this fall for children, teens and adults, such as Creative Dramatics, Beginning Acting, Improv for various age groups, etc. Reg. at website or call for details.

WRITING

Spring Poetry Series, May 19, 2 p.m., Byrd’s Books, 178 Greenwood Ave., Bethel. Poets laureate and award winners read selections of their works. Free. Reservations: https://conta.cc/2EmTLAq.

Fairfield County Writers Group — Write In!, April 20, 1-4 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, April 20, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Share your poetry with others. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, May 18, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Share poetry that you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Free. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org.

Intergenerational Poetry Reading, April 25, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Writer’s Group workshop, Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., boardroom. New writer’s workshop group open to both new and experienced writers in all genres. Workshop will support the creative process through writing prompts, offer opportunities for participants to share their work and gain feedback and provide some introduction (or for experienced writers, refreshers) on essentials in crafting poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction/memoir. Jennifer A. Hudson, who has MFA in writing with honors from Albertus Magnus College, to work with group. Free and open to public.

