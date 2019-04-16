Shelton doctor’s license suspended for alleged paranoid behavior

The state Medical Examining Board, on Tuesday, April 16, suspended the license of a Shelton doctor for two years and placed his license on probation for four years after accepting a hearing panel’s finding that his paranoid behavior is affecting his ability to safely practice medicine.
The first two years of the probation runs at the same time as the suspension, which will be followed by two years of probation, the board’s memorandum of decision states.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Bayan accused the hearing panel members, the board and DPH of treating him unfairly and damaging his career without evidence.
“There’s something wrong here,” he said. “There is a strong bias against me.”
He added “I’m not an anti-Semite” and “you are making trouble for me…you should have proof for everything.”
This story was reported under a partnership with the Connecticut Health I-Team, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to health reporting.