Shelton lost to East Hartford, 3-0, on Tuesday.

David Niski had two aces, 13 kills and eight digs for Shelton (4-4).

Max Klein had four kills, 12 assists and four digs.

Jack Gangi had four kills and a dig.

Leading East Hartford (4-2) were Kai Haughton (17 kills 1 ace 1 dig), Aldane Burke (9 kills 1 ace 1 block) and Timmy Nguyen (34 assists 1 dig 1 ace).