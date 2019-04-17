What’s Ahead in Shelton

Beard Sawmill Road closure

Beard Sawmill Road at Bridgeport Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for another two weeks. Emergency traffic will be able to pass at all times. Detour signs will be posted. Detour traveling will be to Old Stratford Road to Farmill Crossing to Beard Sawmill Road.

Easter Egg Hunt on April 20

A free annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at The Huntington Chapel, 177 Ripton Road. The hunt is for children, from 2 years old to fifth grade. Organizers ask people to arrive by 9:45 a.m. for registration and “instruction. Registration stations for the church’s free Vacation Bible School Summer Camp will also be available, and there will be a pancake breakfast fundraiser around 10:30 a.m. The cost is $7 per person or $20 per family for all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee/tea, and orange juice.

Give Shelton a clean sweep

The 12th annual Shelton Clean Sweep will be held the entire week of April 20-28, with the focus being on Earth Day, Monday, April 22.

Civic groups, businesses and individuals are asked to organize group or neighborhood to clean up litter in public areas. The place, date and time is at your discretion. There are free iron-on patches for all participants. For more information or to register, visit donttrashshelton.org

The Shelton Lakes Cleanup is planned Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet and sign in at the Shelton Avenue power line crossing located between Nells Rock Road and Pine Street (in Google Maps enter “8v5g+96 Shelton, CT” for the exact location). Bags and gloves provided. From the meeting location, participants have the option to pick up along Shelton Avenue or the nearby trail network, or move to other locations at Shelton Lakes such as Hope Lake or Pine Lake. Groups with children should focus on the trails. This event is hosted by the Shelton Anti-Litter Committee. For more information, email conservation@cityofshelton.org.

White Hills Easter flower sale this weekend

White Hills Voluntary Fire Co. 5 of Shelton will be holding its annual Easter flower sale at White Hills Shopping Center. The sale will run Friday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. until the last flower is sold. To learn more about White Hills Fire Co. visit the Facebook page or www.whitehillsfireco.org. Truck 55, Gator 5 and other pieces of the life saving equipment seen on the department’s website have been purchased using money from fire company fundraisers.

Echo Hose hosts shelter supply drive

Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Auxiliary will be hosting its first “Animal Shelter Supply Drive” to help the animals at the Shelton Animal Shelter.

This drive — set for Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 379 Coram Ave. — is for collecting “all types of items to take the burden off of the shelter who are always needing donations for these sweet animals,” according to the auxiliary’s Facebook post. Children are also welcome to visit to see the firehouse and the fire trucks.

Items sought are clean blankets, towels and bedding; cat litter; stuffed animals; cat and dog treats; laundry soap; leashes and collars; cat and dog toys; cat trees; cat and dog beds; newspapers to line cages; canned and dry food for cats and dogs; and feeding bowls.

For more information, contact Kristen Ostrowski at EHFDAuxiliary@gmail.com. For more information on adopting, contact the Shelton Animal Shelton at 203-924-2501 or visit them at 11 Brewster Lane. Hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other times are by appointments only.