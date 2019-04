The Derby Shelton Rotary Club gathered on April 11 for an in–meeting service project benefiting children aided by The Umbrella Center, a department of BHCare serving victims of domestic violence. The club provided art supplies and Play-Doh for age appropriate activity groups and therapeutic playgroups. Pictured are, left to right, Kim Ryan Caro, Jeff Forte, Judy Gulish, Ernie Luise, Linda Holmes Hannon, Shelton Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Clouet and Kate Marks.