Shelton Senior Center lists week’s activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Thursday, April 18

9 a.m. — Strength Train

10 a.m. — Square Dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

4:30 p.m. — Caregivers Seminar

Friday, April 19

Bronx Zoo

Center closed in observance of Good Friday

Monday, April 22

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

9:30 a.m. — Chronic Disease Management Class w/Griffin

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Move-It with Darlene

Noon — Canasta

12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer

1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio

1 p.m. — Bonus Bingo

1 p.m. — Painting (open studio)

Tuesday, April 23

9 a.m. — Strength Train

9:15 a.m. — Drivers Safety AARP

9:30 a.m. — Bridge

10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

10:30 a.m. — Judge of Probate

Noon — Crochet & Knitting

Noon — Ladies Pool

12:30 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Pool Lessons

1 p.m. — Mah Jongg

Wednesday, April 24

9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10 a.m. — Scrabble

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. — Bridge Lessons

Noon — Chorus

12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Grief Support

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Bingo

1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, April 25

Westchester

9 a.m. — Strength Train

10 a.m. — Square Dancing

10 a.m. — Hot Topics with Jan

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, April 26

Daffodils

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Register for July Trips

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10:30 a.m. — Valley Parish Nurses

Noon-4 p.m. — AAA Driver Safety

Noon — Spring Fling

No lunch served, low-impact, bingo or cardio-lite today