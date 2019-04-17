Shelton Senior Center lists week’s activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Thursday, April 18
9 a.m. — Strength Train
10 a.m. — Square Dancing
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
4:30 p.m. — Caregivers Seminar
Friday, April 19
Bronx Zoo
Center closed in observance of Good Friday
Monday, April 22
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
9:30 a.m. — Chronic Disease Management Class w/Griffin
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Move-It with Darlene
Noon — Canasta
12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer
1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio
1 p.m. — Bonus Bingo
1 p.m. — Painting (open studio)
Tuesday, April 23
9 a.m. — Strength Train
9:15 a.m. — Drivers Safety AARP
9:30 a.m. — Bridge
10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
10:30 a.m. — Judge of Probate
Noon — Crochet & Knitting
Noon — Ladies Pool
12:30 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Pool Lessons
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg
Wednesday, April 24
9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Quilting
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10 a.m. — Scrabble
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics
10:30 a.m. — Bridge Lessons
Noon — Chorus
12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Grief Support
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Bingo
1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, April 25
Westchester
9 a.m. — Strength Train
10 a.m. — Square Dancing
10 a.m. — Hot Topics with Jan
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, April 26
Daffodils
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9:30 a.m. — Register for July Trips
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10:30 a.m. — Valley Parish Nurses
Noon-4 p.m. — AAA Driver Safety
Noon — Spring Fling
No lunch served, low-impact, bingo or cardio-lite today