Police: Shelton home health aide took $22,000 from elderly dementia patient

A home health aide accused of taking more than $20,000 from an elderly dementia patient was charged by city police on Wednesday.

Jennifer Poitevien, a 30-year-old Shelton resident, was charged with first-degree larceny, credit card theft and first-degree identity theft. Police took Poitevien into custody on Wednesday.

Her arrest stemmed from a complaint to the Shelton Detective Bureau from a man who said he 83-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia, was missing “a large sum of money from her bank accounts,” Detective Richard Bango said in a news release.

Shelton detectives looked into the man’s complaint and found that the elderly victim had Poitevien as a home health aide through Lifetime Health Care in Guilford.

“During the investigation it was discovered that Poitevien made ATM withdraws with the victim’s credit card and opened another card in the victim’s name,” Bango said.

Poitevien is accused of taking out $22,000 from the victim’s bank accounts since April 2018.

She was held on a $5,000 bond. She is expected to appear in Derby Superior Court on May 1.