Shelton High lost in three sets to Darien when the Blue Wave made dig after did to improve to 7-1.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels, now 4-5, were led by David Niski (2 aces 8 kills 7 digs) and Amer Abdel-Hack (2 aces 10 assists 2 digs).

Darien’s Jackson Lione had 13 digs and 29 assists.

Piers Roofthooft had 9 digs and 17 kills.

Tyler Herget had 7 digs and 12 kills.

John Barsanti had 10 digs and five aces.

Jack Roberson had 5 kills and 2 blocks