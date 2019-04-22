Shelton Fire Log: April 8-15

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between April 8 and April 15, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, April 8

At 1:52 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to 95 Willoughby Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:28 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, April 9

At 9:44 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 responded to 2 Maggie Lane for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 10:59 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to East Village Road for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival firefighters needed to extricate the driver of a vehicle that had rolled over. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, April 10

At 6:02 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose H & L Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Saint Lawrence Church Rectory for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A unit responded.

At 10:58 a.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. #1 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12 to assist EMS with a patient in a motor vehicle having a medical emergency. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 11:43 a.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to the rear of the Elizabeth Shelton School for an odor of propane gas in the area of propane storage tanks. although it was thought the tank itself was leaking, gas company repair personnel found a leak in the piping outside of the tank. School children were evacuated to the high school as a precaution during the incident. Shelton EMS was also standing by. An engine, a ladder truck and a rescue truck responded.

At 12:45 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. #1 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 11 for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck and the tower truck responded.

At 3:50 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to 15 Winthrop Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. an engine responded.

Thursday, April 11

At 11:29 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 responded to 32 Nichols Ave. for a public service call; lockout. An engine responded.

At 2:50 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to 26 Robin Lane for a report of a brush fire. Two engines and a brush truck responded.

At 6:57 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Market Place Plaza, 389 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:08 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Casanova Restaurant, 833 River Road, for a small brush fire. An engine responded.

At 7:29 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 18 Sims Way for an illegal open burn. A unit responded.

At 11:31 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose H & L Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to 9 Meadowlark Drive for a structure fire. Firefighters found a fire in an attached two-car garage at a two-story single-family home. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. Firefighters kept the fire damage confined to the garage and its contents. All occupants of the home were safely out upon arrival of fire units. There were no injuries from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office. EMS responded and stood-by during the incident. Four engines, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

Thursday, April 12

At 9:15 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose H & L Co. #1 responded to Route 8 northbound between exits 11 and 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 10:51 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to 165 Booth Hill Road for an electrical hazard. An engine responded.

At 1:22 p.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Wesley Heights Retirement Living Complex, 580 Long Hill Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

Friday, April 13

At 11:24 a.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to 28 Little Fox Run for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 2:07 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to assist Derby Fire Department for a search of the Housatonic River for a possible lost boater. The boater was located shortly thereafter. Fire units were canceled.

At 4:37 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Marketplace Plaza, 389 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Saturday, April 14

At 12:03 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to South Constitution Blvd. and Long Hill Ave. for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 12:54 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose H & L Co. #1 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Commerce Drive for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 2:43 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to Meadow Street at Soundview Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 4:41 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 704 Bridgeport Ave. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:06 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 responded to 1 Timberlane Drive. A rescue truck responded.