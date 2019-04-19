Shelton religious listings

Any churches who wish to have its listing appear in this weekly column, send information to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com.

Non-denominational

Huntington Chapel, 177 Ripton Road, Shelton. For more information, call (203) 929-1222.

Sunday Service, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Kids Church, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Catholic

St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Place, Shelton. For more information, call 203-924-8611 or visit https://www.sjcshelton.org/

Holy Week Schedule:

• Holy Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. Blessing of Food Baskets; 3 to 3:45 p.m. Confessions; 7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass;

• Easter Sunday, April 21, 7:30, 9, 10:30 a.m., noon (bilingual); No 5 p.m. Mass.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. For more information, call 203-924-4929 or visit https://www.stmmshelton.org/

Regular Mass schedule — Saturday Vigil, 4 and 5:30 p.m.; Sunday morning, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Weekdays, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m. and Tuesday and Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Holy Weekend Schedule:

• On April 20, Holy Saturday confessions, 11 a.m.; Blessing of the Food, 1 p.m.; Easter Vigil Mass, 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 21, services at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Methodist

First United Methodist Church of Shelton, 188 Rocky Rest Road, Shelton. Sunday Worship with Holy Communion at 10 a.m., followed by fellowship; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Child care is also available. Adult education, 11:30 am

• Regenerate: A Christian Conversation — Informal service of worship, prayer, conversation and meditationThursdays at 7 p.m. Call the church office to confirm that Regenerate will be taking place on that evening.

• Upper Room — Small group Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Holy Week Schedule:

• Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at Jones’ Tree farm will begin at 6 a.m. Celebrate with the First UMC at 10 a.m.

Weather cancellations posted on WTNH and WFSB, our Facebook page and the answering machine. For more information, call (203) 929-3537 or email office@umcshelton.org.

Huntington United Methodist Church, 338 Walnut Tree Hill Road, Shelton.

Sunday worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday School meets during the 10 a.m. service.

For more information, call 203-929-5545 or visit huntingtonumc.org or the church’s Facebook page.

Jewish

Chabad of Shelton-Monroe, the first and only Jewish center in town. Women’s circle events — Monthly; Weekly Torah class on Saturday morning at our home with refreshments 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. No RSVP required. For more information, visit us at www.JewishShelton.com. For more information on holiday programs and other events, call 203-364-4149 or email Rabbi@jewishshelton.com

Lutheran

Trinity Lutheran Church, 183 Howe Ave., Shelton. Regular Sunday worship, 10 a.m., with Sunday school during the sermon.

For more information, call 203-924-4128 or email trinityshelton@live.com. Visit TLCShelton.org or the Facebook page — Trinity Lutheran Church, Shelton, CT.

Congregational

Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St. (facing the Huntington Green), Shelton. Regular worship service Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, call (203) 929-1223 or visit huntingtonucc.org

Episcopal

Church of the Good Shepherd, 182 Coram Ave, Shelton. Sunday service is at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 203-924-8050 or visit goodshepherdct.wixsite.com/church

Baptist

First Baptist Church of Shelton, 178 Leavenworth Road, Shelton. Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m., followed by refreshments; Adult Bible Discovery at 9:15 a.m.

Women’s Bible Discovery — Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Senior Luncheon — Third Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.

Weather cancellations are posted on WFSB Channel 3, also online at wfsb.com/weather/closings/. For more information, call 203 929-7704; email office@fbcshelton.com; or see fbcshelton.org.