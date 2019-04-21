Boys lacrosse: Nick Pavone register’s 100th goal, Shelton tops Branford

BRANFORD— Thanks to a consistent barrage of goals from the Gaels, Shelton defeated Branford, 15-8, to improve to 5-2 on Saturday.

Nick Pavone led Shelton with four goals while Nick Pagluiso added three goals and an assist.

Casey Brennan had two assists and a goal. Jack Carr scored two goals and Jake Oddo added a goal and an assist. Jake Roberts, Joseph Thompson and Benjamin Peters each scored a goal.

“In the past when we got behind, we were always playing catch up,” said Shelton coach Matt Read. “This year, we’re predicated on our defense. Our face-offs have been great. Tyler Pjatak has been great this year. We had good wing play and we’re just putting the ball in the net.”

Pavone’s four goals give him more than 100 for his career, which is a school record.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for me actually,” Pavone said. “Ever since I broke the scoring record last year, my Dad and I always talk about just keep getting goals. I got a lot of good looks, good cuts, on most of them. It really helps that my teammates do a good job of moving the ball around.”

Jack Manware led the Hornets with three goals and an assist. Robert Lionetti added three goals. Will Riggs also scored twice. Max Bunton had an assist.

Pagluiso got the scoring party started when Brennan found him wide open. Oddo assisted Pavone 90 seconds later to make it 2-0. Pavone scored his second goal less than 60 seconds later, with Brennan making the pass.

A minute later, Branford’s Manware scored to make it 3-1.

Carr answered Manware with a steal off the faceoff and a breakaway. Peters followed suit with a bounce shot goal to make it 5-1.

With 25 seconds to play in the first quarter, Bunton found Manware on a tic-tac-toe goal to make it 5-2. Jake Roberts promptly won the faceoff and scored on a breakaway to take a 6-2 lead after one quarter.

The Hornets began the second quarter on the attack, but Gael netminder Isaiah Deloatch made some great saves to keep Branford at two.

Four minutes in, Pagluiso found Oddo for his first goal, going high over Josh Gottschalk.

The Hornets answered with a rip shot from Lionetti on an assist from Manware.

Shelton answered with goals from Pavone and Pagluiso to make it 9-3.

Riggs made it 9-4 on his first goal before Pagluiso scored on a rip shot as he was falling down to the turf.

“Pagluiso has great vision. He and Pavone both have a similar game and play off each other, and on the other side we have Casey Brennan who does a great job finishing for us.”

The Gaels picked up where they left off in the second half on unanswered goals from Greene, Brennan and Pavone to take a 13-4 lead.

The Hornets responded with a goal from Manware to make it 13-5.

Greene then found Thompson in transition for the rip shot. Carr scored his second goal, on a breakaway, shooting high over Gottschalk’s net.

The Hornets added three goals late.