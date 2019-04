Valley Karate students competed at the 2019 Greenwich Tang Soo Do Karate Championships on March 30 in Greenwich. Pictured, left to right, are Samuel Bhagirathy (first in sparring), Ashley Miller (third in sparring) Kaitlyn Bergers (first in forms and weapons), and Benjamin Pagliaro (first in forms). Valley Karate students are now peparing for the state tournament held in May. To learn more, visit www.valleykarate.org.

