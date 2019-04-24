On Exhibit: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Art + Identity, April 28 through May 5, browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd. Wilton. Opening reception, April 27, 1-6 p.m. Info: browngrotta.com.

ART CENTERS

Spectrum Contemporary Art Show: DITTO, through May 9, The Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Artwork is for sale and a portion of all sales benefits the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Suggested donation: $10. Info: Carriagebarn.org. Art For Animals community exhibit, June 2-14.

Paper 2019, through May 16, Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Prints, drawings, photographs, artists’ books, handmade paper and three-dimensional works made with paper. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org.

MUSEUMS

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. How Art Changed the Prison —the Work Of The CPA Prison Arts Program, through May 27. Harmony Hammond: Material Witness – Five Decades Of Art, through Sept. 15. Info: aldrichart.org.

The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Buried Treasures of the Silk Road, through June 2. Info: brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

Museum reopening: May 4, The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Free, but donations welcome. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

Gay Gatherings: Philip Johnson, David Whitney and the Modern Arts, May 2-Aug. 19, at two buildings on the Glass House site: Da Monsta and the Painting Gallery, New Canaan.

History Is…, through Sept. 7, 2019, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

LIBRARIES

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

George Bilau exhibit, through April 30, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Emergence, through May 5, Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Artwork of Ralph Levesque, Kristin Merrill, and William Scully. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Illumination to Illustration: Art of the Book, through May 5, Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

All About Color Art, May 10-31, May 10, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Eight area artists will be exhibiting, with a majority of the works available for purchase; portion of the proceeds benefit the library. Opening reception, May 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence: Yuki Murata, May 20, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

Watercolor Art Exhibit, Spring into Art and Nature with local artist Noreen Normand, through May 18, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkpl.org.

Watercolor Paintings by Mary Jane Magoon, through May 5, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Colombia: Light at the Edge of the World with Daryl Hawk, May 22, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Documentary photographer and explorer Daryl Hawk gives a photography presentation and lecture based on his recent expedition to Colombia. Free. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

HISTORICAL

Tales of a Forgotten Day: Myth and Memory at Lover’s Leap, runs through July 31, Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Rd., Washington. Learn about the history of Lover’s Leap State Park in New Milford. Info: iaismuseum.org, 860-868-0518.

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org. Remembered: The History of African Americans in Westport exhibit, through June 2019. Share Your Immigration Story, through June 30. Liberty To Set Down: Migrants & Immigrants in Westport Connecticut, through July 31.

The New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Mother’s Day Gift Making Workshop for children ages 4-8, May 4, 10-11 a.m. Common Ground: Irwin by award-winning photographer Torrance York on exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park, Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., May 9 through November 3. Hours vary so call the Historical Society to confirm. Opening reception May 9, 5-7 p.m., please RSVP. Info: nchistory.org.

Bullets, Bonds, and Butter: Wilton Responds to War, 1776 -2006, through Sept. 14, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

NATURE/SCIENCE

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

GALLERIES

True Colors,May 30-June 14, in participating store windows throughout New Canaan. Color Walk around town event, May 30, 5:30-7 p.m. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Renewal, May 1-June 9, Stamford Jewish Community Center gallery, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Liron Sissman’s exhibit depicts landscape paintings inspired by the Hudson Valley under changing lights. Artist reception, May 8, 6 p.m. Free. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Abstract Expressions Tuesday-Saturday, May 1-31, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., The Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Abstract paintings of Jim Malloy. Info: 203-655-6633, gearygallery.com.

Squeegeed, Poured and More, May 1-June 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Reception: May 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring work by Nat Connacher, Lisa Cuscuna and Lisa Hillman. Info: 203 858 3082.

Patrick Bidaux Exhibit, through May 27, Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Artful Visage, through June 1, Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Art by Bobbi Eike Mullen. Info: 203-762-8311.

Migrating Colors exhibit, through May 10, Maritime Garage Gallery, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-831-9063, norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org. Black Rock: 375 Opening Reception, May 23, 6-8 p.m., Ruth Carlson Horn Gallery.

Collective Action Archive: Redux exhibition, through Sept. 8, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. Info: franklinstreetworks.org.

Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: call 203-246-9065.

Prints and Photographs of Margot Bittenbender, through April 30, Government Center, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Info: margotbittenbenderprints.com.

Ann Conrad Stewart: Exhibition of Paintings, through Aug. 30, Greenwich Hospital Garden Café, 5 Perryridge Rd., Greenwich. Presented by The Greenwich Art Society. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.