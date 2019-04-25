This weekend: Plays, art and more

Quartet

Quartet will be staged April 26-May 18 at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

The Full Monty

The Full Monty will be staged April 26 through May 19 at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport. Tickets are $37. For more information, visit dtcab.com.

Guys and Dolls

Guys and Dolls runs April 26-May 11 at the Wilton Playshop, 13 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

McKinley School Carnival

McKinley School Carnival runs April 26 from 6-10 p.m. and April 27 at 1-10 p.m. and April 28 at 1-5 p.m. in the Jennings Beach parking lot, 880 South Benson Road, Fairfield.

ACT of CT Gala

The ACT of CT Gala is on April 26 from 6 to 11 p.m. at ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Event will honor the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation and announce the 2019-20 season productions. All proceeds benefit ACT of CT. Tickets are $250-$600. For more information, visit actofct.org.

The Englishtown Project

The Englishtown Project will perform on April 26 at 7:45 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Smooth Jazz

The Smooth Jazz for Scholars Benefit Concert will be held April 26-27 at 8 p.m. at the Parsons Complex Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W River Street, Milford. The concert benefits the Milford Public Schools Music Department. Tickets are $45-$75. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Comedy night

Funny 4 Funds is on April 26 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Featuring Donny Salvo, Billy Winn and Kevin Flynn, the show benefits the Salvation Army. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Book sale

The Gigantic Book Sale runs April 27-30 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Proceeds benefit the library. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Kids Film Fest

The Kids Film Fest is on April 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street and the Ridgefield Theatre Barn, 32 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. The lineup is tailored for children, tweens, teens and families, and showcases imaginative animation, live action, and documentary films from around the world. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit riffct.org.

City Hunt

The Norwalk City Hunt is on April 27 at 10:30 a.m. at O’Neill’s, 93 North Main Street, South Norwalk. It’s an interactive afternoon of clues and challenges through the Wall Street and SoNo neighborhoods of Norwalk. Tickets are $40-$140. For more information, visit norwalknow.org.

Colonial Cookery

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids is on April 27 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Kids ages 6-12 will make bread pudding. Register online at wiltonhistorical.org.

Stuart Little

The Stuart Little musical will be staged on April 27 at 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ivy League of Comedy

The Ivy League of Comedy featuring Ophira Eisenberg and Andy Hendrickson will perform on April 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Treehouse Comedy

The Treehouse Comedy Showcase featuring Kevin Dombrowski is on April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Thunder from Down Under

Thunder from Down Under will perform on April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. The show is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $25-$60. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

The Weight Band

The Weight Band will perform on April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Funny 4 Funds

The Funny 4 Funds fundraiser is on April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Featuring Billy Winn, Tim McKeever, Kevin Lee, J.J. Ramirez, the show benefits the Germania Schwaben Society. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit treehousecomedy.com.

Arrival

The Music of Abba will be performed by Arrival on April 27 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $49.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Radio Ranch Country Western Band

The Radio Ranch Country Western Band will perform April 28 at 1 p.m. at the Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 203-452-5065.

April Showers

April Showers is on April 28 at 1 p.m. at the Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Road, Milford. The kid-friendly, family program teaches participants about the importance of water. Tickets are $7-$10. Register at ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/.

browngrotta

Art + Identity: an international view runs April 28 through May 5 at the browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. An opening reception will be held on April 27, 1-6 p.m. For more information, visit browngrotta.com.

Frank Caliendo

Comedian Frank Caliendo will perform on April 28 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $72-$85. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.