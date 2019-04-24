Shelton Library Lines: Spanish, Tai Chi and a book group, too

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461 and follow the greeting message to direct you to the department best suited to answer your question, or to register for programs. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available until the end of the school year.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesdays, April 30 and May 7, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesdays, April 30 and May 7, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesdays, May 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

First Friday Book Discussion — Friday, May 3, 1 p.m. The selection for this month is A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles. In this novel that takes place at a famed Moscow hotel, a man meets the revolving door of people, as well as the competing ideologies that flow in and out with them. The reader will be instantly transported back to 1920s Russia. Check Huntington Branch Library for June’s title. All copies will be held at the circulation desk.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, April 25 and May 2, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library offers another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. The classes, free and open to the public, will begin and end with a series of warm-up and cool-down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Program meets in the newly renovated Meeting Room.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Fridays, April 26 and May 3, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Program meets in the newly renovated Meeting Room. No program on April 19.

Life Is Art — Thursday, April 25 and May 2, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Miss Ronda offers fun and different creative projects each week. Attendees learn new techniques and express their inner artist.

Knit! — Tuesday, April 30 and May 7, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, April 26 and May 3, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners: in the Conversation Café, there are coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Alphabits — Thursdays, April 25 and May 9, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids up to 5 years old and their caregivers. Miss Maura offers a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Fun for Ages 4s & 5s — Tuesdays, April 30 and May 7, 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a New series of story time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesdays, May 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their twos and threes, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Babies & Books — Fridays, April 26 and May 3, 10:30 a.m. Bouncing beautiful tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lap-sit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Yankee Chapter Salt and Pepper Club — Saturday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. Members share collections and stories in this meeting. New members welcome and enjoy the unique items collectors own.

Bookworms — Monday, April 29 and May 6, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1 to 5 years old and their caregivers.

Your Health: A Path to Vibrant Well Being — Monday, April 29, 7 p.m. What does it mean to be healthy? Is it a number on the scale, blood pressure score, a body free of disease, or something else? What does it feel like to be healthy? What does it look like? There are many different health trends and claims about how a technique or product can cure everything from heartburn to cancer. Where do you turn to? How do you know what’s best for you? You want to know what will get you results, not just be given promises. In this presentation you will hear from four specialists; a naturopathic doctor, acupuncturist, health coach, and water health coach. You will learn about the importance of healthy diet and lifestyle choices and walk away with tips and ideas that can you can use right now to improve your health. Seminar is free and open to the public.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.