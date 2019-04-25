How to Be Italian performance at the Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., hosts Enzo Boscarino performing How to Be Italian, on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m.

The program illustrates Italy’s culture, rich history, art, popular traditions, music, customs, language, and family ties. An informative, musical, educational and fun presentation.

Vincenzo Boscarino was born in Sortino, province of Siracusa, Italy. He lived in Italy until he was 21 and graduated from the Istituto G. Lombardo Radice, Catania, with a degree in elementary education. It was in Italy that as a young boy Enzo began to sing, leading church choruses in singing Gregorian chants. Later he learned to play the guitar and has been playing and singing ever since. He enrolled at the Università di Catania but decided to go to the United States to further his education, graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1965 with a Bachelor’s degree and from Central Connecticut State College in 1970 with a master’s degree (in Italian, laurea magistrale or specialistica).

Boscarino is currently employed by Central Connecticut State University and the University of Saint Joseph as a professor of Spanish. He has also been a translator for many prestigious clients, including Andrea Bocelli’s USA tour with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

Boscarino has performed abroad in concerts at the Scuola Francesca in Catania, Italy, and at Villa Magna in Madrid. In the United States he performed at the Trinity Park Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard. He has been a featured performer at Mamma Leone’s in New York City, the Rosecliff in Newport, Rhode Island, and has participated in Italian festivals in Buffalo and Olean, New York, as well as in Hartford and Bristol, Berlin, Connecticut, Springfield, Massachusetts, and Newport, Rhode Island. In Hartford, Enzo is well known for his performances in Hartford’s First Night event and for his role as master of ceremonies for Opera al Fresco in Constitution Plaza. Enzo provided the musical soundtrack for the documentary Italian Memories, American Dreams. In 2011 he performed his Viva Italy musical tour of Italy in more than 50 cities in New England.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended to guarantee seating.