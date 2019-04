Shelton High sophomore Anthony Steele tossed a no-hitter, striking out six, when the Gaels defeated West Haven, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Steele allowed just one walk for the Gaels (2-6).

SHELTON 001 020 0—3 5 1

WEST HAVEN 000 000 0—0 0 1

Records: Shelton 2-6, West Haven 2-5. Batteries: S—Anthony Steele (W, 2-1) and Romano; WH—Juan Carlos Contreras (L, 1-3) and Chris Cavallaro.