Boys lacrosse: Shelton battles, loses to Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Although unable to completely erase a seven-goal halftime deficit, the comeback efforts of Shelton High earned points with coach Matt Read in Thursday’s 15-9 loss at Trumbull.

Read liked the way his team battled.

“They stayed positive,” the coach said. “We didn’t give up. They showed a lot of resiliency. We faced adversity tonight.”

Trumbull improved to 7-2 overall and Shelton saw its five-game winning streak halted as the Gaels slipped to 6-3.

This out-of-conference clash was anticipated to be a challenging one for the Gaels.

Trumbull jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one quarter of play and cruised to a 9-2 halftime lead.

A trio of unanswered goals by the Gaels, capped by one of Jake Oddo’s four tallies (to go along with an assist), made things interesting.

The Gaels had several possessions to claw closer, but they were stymied by Trumbull’s defense and goaltender Josh Vaughn (13 saves).

Trumbull went up six goals before a late-quarter Shelton tally sent the game into the fourth with the Eagles holding an 11-6 advantage.

Trumbull got the first three tallies of the fourth before the Gaels chipped away to close the gap a bit.

Nick Pavone had two goals and two assists.

Nick Pagluiso scored a goal and had an assist.

Tyler Pjatak and Joey Thompson both scored once.

“It was a slow start and we were playing catchup. We made a nice comeback,” Read said. “You eliminate that first quarter for us, and it was a great game right to the end.”

Pavone had five ground ball scoops. Oddo and Jack Carr each had four grounders, and Pjatak collected three.

The Gaels got a good effort on the draw from Pjatak and Jared Sedlock, who combined to win 15 of 27 faceoffs.

Shelton goaltender Isaiah DeLoatch made nine saves.

Shelton received solid defensive play from Billy Zaccagnini, Ben Peters and Jake Falanga.

“They battled hard. They’re a great team,” said Trumbull coach Jim Kammerman, adding that he anticipates the Gaels being tough to beat in the Southern Connecticut Conference playoffs.

Read is hopeful his team’s play in the second half of the game will carry over.

“I’m happy with the last two and a half quarters. It was a great effort. When we start games like that we’re going to be a force,” Read said.