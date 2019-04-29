Shelton teen latest arrest in Milford car break-ins

A Shelton teen is the latest person to be charged by police for a series of car break-ins that have plagued this seaside city.

David Cruz-Valentin, 18 of Canal Street, Shelton, was arrested on a warrant April 26. He is charged with several car break-ins that occurred on Nov. 4, 2018.

The warrant charges Cruz-Valentin with three counts of third-degree burglary and three counts of sixth-degree larceny. He is also charged with individual counts of conspiracy to committee third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.

Conspiracy charges often involve other individuals who helped plan the crime. It was not immediately known who is involved with Cruz-Valentin in connection with these break-ins.

Bond for him was set at $35,000 pending a May 21 appearance in Milford Superior Court.,