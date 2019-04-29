SHS Drama Club to unveil Chicago: High School Edition

Tickets are now available for Shelton High School’s performance of Chicago: High School Edition. The award-winning Shelton High School Drama Club, under the advisement of Joe Sedlock and direction of Katherine Sedlock, Justin Zenchuk and Fiona Bryson, will perform the musical.

Chicago is now the No. 1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. With iconic book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the winner of six Tony Awards.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer, Billy Flynn, to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

The Drama Club will once again be participating in The Stephen Sondheim Awards hosted by The Broadway Method Academy, Westport Country Playhouse and Shubert Theater. The Stephen Sondheim Awards is a program which intends to shed light on excellent student achievement in high school musical theater. Last year, Shelton High School’s production of Legally Blonde was nominated for nine categories and won Best Choreography and Best Supporting Actor.

Performances are May 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. at the Percy Kingsley Theater at Shelton High School, 120 Meadow Street. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com or at the door on the nights of the show.