Male cat now available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Kenny is a neutered male cat about 4-years-old. He came in as a stray but no one was looking for him. He had an injury to his tail which was operated on and he is doing great. He is a very friendly and happy cat.

Visit Kenny and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.