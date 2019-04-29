Friends of Shelton Library book sale May 16-20

The Plumb Memorial Library book sale will run from Thursday, May 16, to Monday, May 20. The Friends of the Shelton Library System is hosting the spring book sale in support of Shelton’s libraries.

The sale schedule is as follows:

• Thursday May 16: Preview sale, $5 admission (ages 12+, younger than 12 is free admission), full price, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Friday, May 17: Full price day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, May 18: Full price day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday, May 19: Half-price day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Monday, May 20: Fill a bag, $5 (books only, other media regular prices), noon to 7:30 p.m.

Volunteers are needed for the event. Preparing the sales room ready involves moving hundreds of boxes of books, and can only be done with the help of numerous volunteers. Volunteers are needed who can lift boxes of books onto dollys or carts, wheel them to the sales room, and unload them. People who can unpack the books from the boxes and arrange them on tables or shelves are also needed.

Setup will take place on Tuesday, May 14, starting at 2 p.m. and going all afternoon until the library closes at 8:30 p.m. On Wednesday, May 15, set up begins at 10 a.m. Volunteers are also needed to work the sale Thursday, May 16, through Monday, May 20, and help break down the room at the end of the sale on Monday evening.

Those that can help, even for a couple of hours, can e-mail sheltonbooksale@gmail.com with your name, phone number and what day(s) and time you can help. If you don’t have access to e-mail, you can call the main branch at 203-924-1580 and leave a message with a staff member for the Friends of the Shelton Libraries.