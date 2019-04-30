Shelton Historical Society taking peony orders

Shelton Historical Society is currently taking orders for peonies, large fragrant flowers that bloom in late spring and early summer.

The Peony Extravaganza, where gardeners may choose from a variety on display or pick up the flowers they’ve pre-ordered, will be held at Shelton History Center, 70 Ripton Road, on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Many varieties and colors of peonies will be for sale in two gallon pots reading for planting. The cost for each plant is $30 each or 3 for $80. An order form is available at www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org or by calling (203) 925-1803. Payment for pre-orders must be received by May 22 and plants must be picked up during the sale on June 1 or 2.

Master gardener Renee Marsh will offer informational lectures on growing peonies each hour. The plants require full sun and are deer resistant.

The peony sale is part of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Shelton Historical Society. Harry Brownson, the farmer who lived in the house that serves as the flagship historic structure at Shelton History Center, was well known in the community for raising peonies and selling them at markets locally and in Bridgeport and is the inspiration for this fundraiser. The proceeds will benefit the programs of the Society.

As part of its mission, Shelton Historical Society strives to provide programs of historical interest such as these to the community. Special events, monthly book discussions and a biweekly program for teens are held. Curriculum-based enrichment programs for school groups and a summer program for children are offered. Find more information and announcements about future programs by calling (203) 925-1803, visiting the website, or liking Shelton History Center on Facebook.