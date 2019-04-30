Shelton Fire Log: April 15-21

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between April 15 and April 21, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, April 15

At 12:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 87 Shelton Avenue to assist an occupant stuck in a couch. A rescue truck responded.

At 3:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 79 Country Place Condominium to assist an occupant locked in a bathroom. A rescue truck responded.

At 4:19 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 40 Country Ridge Drive for an electrical hazard; wires down. An engine responded.

Tuesday, April 16

At 1:08 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 306 Buddington Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue truck responded.

At 11:40 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Wesley Heights Retirement Living Complex, 580 Long Hill Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm. A ladder truck responded.

At 3:39 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 12 Manhassett Trail for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Wednesday, April 17

At 2:16 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 10:17 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Bright View Living Complex, 30 Beards Saw Mill Road. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 152 Kneen Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 6:26 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 14 Cold Spring Circle for a public service call. An engine responded.

Thursday, April 18

At 9:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 185 Canal Street to assist EMS gaining access to an apartment. Units were cancelled shortly thereafter.

At 9:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 122 Summerfield Gardens to assist EMS gaining access to an apartment. Units were cancelled shortly thereafter.

At 6:03 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Crosby Commons Retirement Living Complex, 580 Long Hill Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Friday, April 19

At 7:42 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Housatonic River for a campfire on an island. A marine unit responded.

Saturday, April 20

At 2:40 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 11 Forest Parkway for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 1:02 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Todd Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Sunday, April 21

At 9:16 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Bright View Senior Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.