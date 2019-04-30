Shelton man gets two years for child porn possession

A Shelton man was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday, April 30, on child pornography and domestic violence charges.

Joseph Callahan, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of child pornography and two counts of disorderly conduct in February.

The charges stem from a state police investigation in which cops used peer-to-peer software to find users trading child pornography and connected to Callahan’s computer.

Police then obtained a search warrant after tracing the IP address to Callahan’s home on Shelton’s Trolley Bridge Road.

During the May 2017 search, Callahan admitted looking for child pornography on the Internet, and cops found more then 20 images of child pornography on devices owned by him.

After posting bond, he was arrested after getting into a physical altercation with his mother and father while intoxicated last December and has been behind bars since.

In court Tuesday Callahan’s lawyer said Callahan is an alcoholic who was bullied as a child and has since been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD.

Callahan apologized and told Judge Peter Brown he is getting treatment.

“I’m very sorry for what I did,” Callahan said. “I’m going to try to get help for my alcoholism and turn my life around, sir.”

The judge then sentenced Callahan to an eight-year prison term to be suspended after two years, followed by 10 years of probation.

Callahan must register as a sex offender for 10 years and follow a host of conditions while on probation, including not possessing any pornography, not having unsupervised contact with minors, reporting any sexual or romantic relationships and passing random breath and urine tests.