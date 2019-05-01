Shelton Senior Center lists weekly activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Thursday, May 2

9 a.m. — Strength Train

10 a.m. — Square dancing

10 a.m. — Organ with Friends

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Movie

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, May 3

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Register for August trips

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise

1 p.m. — Bingo

5:30-7:30 p.m. — Bingo

No cardio-lite today

Sunday, May 5

Mamma Mia

Monday, May 6

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

9:30 a.m. — Chronic Disease Management Class w/Griffin

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Move-It with Darlene

Noon — Canasta

Noon — Blood Pressure by Urgent Care of Shelton

12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise

1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer

1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Painting (open studio)

Tuesday, May 7

9 a.m. — Strength Train

9:30 a.m. — Bridge

10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

Noon — Crochet & Knitting

Noon — Ladies Pool

12:30 p.m. — Pinochle

12:30-2:30 — Sentimental Journey Band and Dancing

1 p.m. — Pool lessons

1 p.m. — Mah Jongg

Wednesday, May 8

9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics

Noon — Chorus

12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise

1 p.m. — Grief support

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Bingo

1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, May 9

9 a.m. — Strength Train

10 a.m. — Square dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

11 a.m. — Medicine Shoppe

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, May 10

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Tickets on sale for Father’s Day BBQ

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

9:30 a.m. — Executive meeting

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Membership meeting

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

1 p.m. — Bingo

1:30 p.m. — Paint & Sip

No low-impact exercise or cardio-lite today