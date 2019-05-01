State reps host successful sports equipment drive

State Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty dropped off sports equipment collected from Shelton residents during a month-long sports equipment drive to the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley on Friday.

“I want to thank the community for helping us collect sports equipment for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley,” said Perillo. “The new and used sports equipment will help youth athletes participate or learn a new sport and keep them active after school and through the summer.”

McGorty said that the affordability of sports equipment has become costly and no child in the community should be left out of participating in a sport because they cannot afford the equipment.

“I am glad that Shelton residents always step up to help children in our community and to help provide them with the necessary resources to have a successful life,” said McGorty.

Shaye Roscoe, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley, said the organization is grateful for the efforts of Perillo and McGorty in coordinating the sports equipment drive.

“Events such as these are beneficial to providing an opportunity for our kids who otherwise would have to purchase this equipment to participate in sports activities,” said Roscoe.

Residents can drop-off sports equipment at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley throughout the year.