Shelton student among Griffin scholarship winners

Griffin Hospital recently honored its volunteers for selflessly giving their time and talents to the hospital in 2018 at its annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner held at The Inn at Villa Bianca in Seymour.

A total of 328 hospital volunteers logged more than 34,900 hours last year while serving as ambassadors, candy stripers, bakers, shuttle drivers, room service, soft touch therapy providers, writers of vital patient stories and many more roles that benefited hospital patients, visitors and staff.

“Each volunteer hour represents priceless moments of caring and compassion that make Griffin so special,” said Patrick Charmel, president and CEO of Griffin Hospital.

“Whether it is making fresh-baked treats for patients and caregivers who are missing home, providing healing comfort with a soft touch massage, or simply being a cheerful face and a listening ear to someone who feels lonesome or anxious — it is your unconditional kindness that makes Griffin exceptional,” added Charmel.

Griffin Hospital also awarded its annual scholarships of $1,500 and $1,000 to high school volunteers going on to college next school year, and Amanda Bean of Shelton High School was among this year’s winners.

For 50 years, Griffin Hospital has awarded scholarships to community students pursuing advanced education. In order to qualify for these scholarships, the students must have volunteered over 100 hours at the hospital, been in high academic standing, have been accepted into an accredited college or university, demonstrated initiative and perseverance and possess exemplary moral character.