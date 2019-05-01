Girls tennis: Shelton doubles’ team keys win over Law

SHELTON —Shelton High defeated Jonathan Law, 4-3, on Wednesday.

The Gaelettes swept the doubles competition to improve to 7-4 on the season. Law is 6-5.

Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Nell Komorowski 6-1, 6-2; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Nichole Oliver 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Eunice Kim 6-0, 6-0; Nardin Sayoufi (S) def. Bridget Sanchez 6-0, 4-6, 6-0.

Doubles: Zoe Rogers/Jess Jayakar (S) def. Thea Ryan/Jenna Stash 6-1, 6-1; Audrey Patrick/Mariah Mandulak (S) def. Diya Daruka/Sophie Maselli 6-1, 7-5; Meg Pineau/Mairy Dib (S) def. Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus 6-3, 7-5.